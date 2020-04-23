|
|
|
ROBERTS Florence Gertrude Passed away peacefully at Kingsland House,
Shoreham-by-Sea on 31st March, aged 100 years.
Dearly missed and much loved
by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations
in memory of Florence made be made to the
Rockinghorse Children's Charity c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.
Tel: 01273 452169
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020