|
|
|
GLUE Frank Richard It is with great sadness that the family
of Frank Glue announce his passing
in Worthing Hospital on the
1st of September, 2020,
aged 74 years.
Whilst a terrible shock, he was doing
what he loved, until his final moments.
He is survived by his partner,
four children and six grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed,
but fondly remembered by all
of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at
11:30am on Monday the 21st of September, 2020.
The family requests that no flowers are to be sent,
but if anyone would like to send donations,
please do so in Frank's memory.
Donations are to be sent to the
Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516
or online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020