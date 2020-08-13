Home

Fred Allen

ALLEN Fred
(Frederick William Allen) 12.11.44 - 15.07.20

Father of Nik, Kate, Matt and Victoria (deceased),
in-law to Zena and Neil, grandfather to Amelie, Beth and Ryan. Brother to Joyce. Former husband of Carol.

At peace, on his last adventure after a life
of personal achievement and Helper at
Rustington Youth Club and Worthing Harriers.
Latterly a builder living in Lyminster,
Rustington and Patching.

Ceremony and cremation in Limoges, France,
where he retired, his ashes brought back
to rest in Lyminster and on Mount Merrick.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
