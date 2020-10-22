|
|
|
BLOWS Frederick Arthur Peacefully on 14th October 2020 aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Sheila and father of Tracy, Mark and Neil, will be missed by all his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired
to Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton, BN17 6LX.
Telephone 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020