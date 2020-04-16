|
|
|
Knight Geoffrey (Bill) Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 12th March 2020.
Beloved son of Lilian and Albert,
much loved brother to George (John),
Peter and Joyce, a dear uncle to Julie,
Rosalyn, Michael and Teri and
best friend to Peter since childhood.
Donations if desired to
Friends of Worthing Hospital may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
A small service has taken place, however a reception to celebrate Bill's life will take place later in the year. Please send your contact details to Reynolds Funeral Service.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 16, 2020