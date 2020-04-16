Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Geoffrey Knight Notice
Knight Geoffrey (Bill) Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 12th March 2020.
Beloved son of Lilian and Albert,
much loved brother to George (John),
Peter and Joyce, a dear uncle to Julie,
Rosalyn, Michael and Teri and
best friend to Peter since childhood.
Donations if desired to
Friends of Worthing Hospital may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
A small service has taken place, however a reception to celebrate Bill's life will take place later in the year. Please send your contact details to Reynolds Funeral Service.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
