|
|
|
Wolfe Geoffrey Edward 1944-2020
Died peacefully on 18th September.
Loved and loving brother, husband,
dad and grandad too.
A gifted engineer who invented, renovated or rebuilt
engines large and small, including steam engines, model
aeroplanes and a series of vintage motorbikes.
He enjoyed helping at Chichester Canal and was able to
carry on with his hobbies thanks to brilliant friends there,
at the VMCC (Goodwood section) and Worthing MRCFC.
The cremation has taken place and we plan a
celebration next summer when Covid-free.
Donations can be made payable to RNLI and sent direct
to Littlehampton Lifeboat Station, Fisherman's Quay,
Littlehampton, BN17 5BL.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020