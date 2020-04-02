Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Clark

Notice Condolences

George Clark Notice
CLARK George Edward Peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home
on the 22nd March 2020.

Dearly loved husband to Pam,
much loved dad to Jonathan, Jayne, David and Sally.
A much loved grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.

Donations, if desired, can be sent
in George's memory to
Worthing Mencap Society via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -