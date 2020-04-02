|
|
|
CLARK George Edward Peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home
on the 22nd March 2020.
Dearly loved husband to Pam,
much loved dad to Jonathan, Jayne, David and Sally.
A much loved grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Donations, if desired, can be sent
in George's memory to
Worthing Mencap Society via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020