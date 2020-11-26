Home

George Francis

George Francis Notice
Francis George William Peter
'Pete'
Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 14th November 2020, aged 84 years.

A cherished husband, father and grandfather,
loved and remembered every day.
Never to be forgotten,
always in our hearts.

A private family funeral service will take place on
Monday 7th December at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if wished to the Kent & Sussex Air Ambulance or the RNLI (Shoreham) c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU. Tel 01903 234516.
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
