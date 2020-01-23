|
KEMP George (Robin) Passed away peacefully on
10th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jill Kemp and
dearly loved father to David, Elizabeth and Katie. Devoted Grandfather to Elinor, James,
Tom and Campbell.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral to be held on Monday 3rd February,
11.20pm, at
Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel, BN14 ORG.
The family request no flowers but donations to
Cancer Research, if desired, via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St, Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656).
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020