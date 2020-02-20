Home

George Salmon Notice
SALMON George William Passed away at home on the
11th February 2020, aged 86.

A much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m.
tomorrow, Friday 21 st February 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in George's memory
to Wadars via
https://georgewilliam-salmon.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
