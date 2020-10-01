|
Stringer George Passed away on Friday 18th September 2020 at home.
Much loved brother to Margaret and will be
greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Worthing Crematoirum on Wednesday 7th October at 10.00am.
Due to the current circumstances close family and friends only please. Family flowers only, but any donations may be made direct to The British Heart Foundation
Any enquiries to
Dillistone Funeral Service,
3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020