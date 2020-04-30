|
BRIDGER Gerald Frederick Passed away peacefully at Linfield House, Worthing on 16th April 2020, aged 91.
Gerry will be sadly missed by his loving family - Sheena, Michael and his sister Jill, his four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his nieces and nephew.
We are all grateful to Linfield House for the care and kindness shown to Gerry over the last four years.
Gerry was a popular and successful bowls player and will, no doubt, be remembered affectionately in
the Sussex bowls community.
Due to current national circumstances,
a private funeral will be held on 4th May
with a memorial gathering at a later date.
If desired, donations may be sent in Gerry's memory to the Alzheimer's Society c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea.
BN43 6PE Tel: 01273 452169.
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020