|
|
|
SIMPSON Gerald 'Gerry' Passed away peacefully at home
on 22nd July 2020 after a short illness.
A much loved husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Gerald's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://geraldsimpson.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service
Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020