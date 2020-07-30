Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Simpson

Notice Condolences

Gerald Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Gerald 'Gerry' Passed away peacefully at home
on 22nd July 2020 after a short illness.
A much loved husband,
father and grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Private funeral service.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Gerald's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://geraldsimpson.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service
Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -