|
|
|
Hall Gerry
"Gentle Giant" Passed away peacefully in
Worthing Hospital surrounded by his
family on February 3rd 2020,
aged 86 years.
He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
Much loved and never forgotten.
"Always in our hearts"
Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to either
The British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK
c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, W.Sx BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020