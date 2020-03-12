Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Stovell Gerry Aged 88 years,
passed away peacefully on
Saturday 29th February with his beloved family.
A loving husband to Joan, Father to Jayne and Nik, Father-in-law to Steve and Sarah and a beloved Grandfather to Alex and Dominic.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
The service will be held at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on Tuesday 24th March at 12:40. Those that knew him are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
