|
|
|
Stovell Gerry Aged 88 years,
passed away peacefully on
Saturday 29th February with his beloved family.
A loving husband to Joan, Father to Jayne and Nik, Father-in-law to Steve and Sarah and a beloved Grandfather to Alex and Dominic.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
The service will be held at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on Tuesday 24th March at 12:40. Those that knew him are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020