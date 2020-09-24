Home

Gillian Casselden Notice
Casselden Gillian Passed away peacefully at her home
on 8th September 2020,
aged 90 years.

She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at Worthing Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th September at 11.30.

During current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only. Donations may be sent
directly in memory of Gillian to St Barnabas Hospice.
All enquires to
Dillistone Funeral Directors,
191 South Farm Road,
Worthing, BN14 7TW
Telephone 01903 200835.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
