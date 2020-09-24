Home

Gillian Mauderne Notice
MAUDERNE Gillian Edwina
(Gill) Passed away in St. Barnabas House
on the 9th September 2020, aged 79.

She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Gill's memory
to St. Barnabas House via
https://gillianedwinamauderne.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
