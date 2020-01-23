|
|
|
STANDING Gillian Eileen
(née Woodford) Passed away peacefully
in Worthing Hospital
on the 19th January 2020,
aged 81 years.
A much loved wife of Kenneth,
mum of Kenneth and Lisa
and a lovely nan to all her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12.20 p.m.
on Monday 10th February 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent to the
Stroke Unit in Gillian's memory to
Friends of Worthing Hospitals
via gillian-standing.muchloved.com or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020