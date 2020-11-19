|
CONNOR Gloria In Loving Memory of a much loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Gloria Joy Connor of Worthing aged 82, died on
Saturday 7th November 2020 at Worthing Hospital.
There is a small, family remembrance at
Worthing Crematorium on 23rd November 2020.
Gloria opened up Quality Kwik Dry Cleaners
30 years ago in one of the 4 shops at
Half Moon Lane and ran it for nearly 20 years.
When the shop closed, Rounce Funeral Service took it over, so it seemed fitting that they dealt with the service and we are strangely happy she is there in her old shop waiting for the final journey.
We would like again to thank everyone,
for their cards, their words of support and love.
We would also like to thank Dr Patel of St Lawrence Surgery and the many doctors and nurses in Worthing Hospital who in these difficult times
took wonderful care of her.
All enquiries to Rounce Funeral Service,
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane,
Worthing, West Sussex BN13 2EL.
Telephone 01903 692626.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020