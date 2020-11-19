|
|
|
MOORE Gloria Jean
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 8th November 2020, aged 78.
A much loved mum and nanny.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday 26th November 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.
For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live via Website https://www.obitus.com/ Username: Pili1143 Password: 760681.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Gloria's memory to either The Salvation Army, British Red Cross or RSPCA via https://gloriajeanmoore.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020