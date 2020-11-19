|
ARCHIBALD Gordon John Passed away at home on the
6th November 2020, aged 85.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Thursday 26th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Gordon's memory to The Donkey Sanctuary via
https://gordonarchibald.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020