Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Archibald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Archibald

Notice Condolences

Gordon Archibald Notice
ARCHIBALD Gordon John Passed away at home on the
6th November 2020, aged 85.

He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Thursday 26th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Gordon's memory to The Donkey Sanctuary via
https://gordonarchibald.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -