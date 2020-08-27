Home

BIGGS Grace Lilian Died peacefully on 15th August 2020, aged 107 years.
Sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, grand niece and grand nephews.

Private Funeral Service to take place at The Chapel,
H.D. Tribe, Shoreham-by-sea on 7th September.

If desired, donations may be made in Grace's memory,
in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 27, 2020
