GOACHER Graham Dennis Passed away peacefully at home
on the 22nd September 2020, aged 59.
A much loved husband, father, son, brother,
uncle and friend to so many.
His love, humour and selfless nature will be
dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m.
on Thursday 8th October 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions,
the funeral service will be invitation only.
Immediate family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Graham's memory to either Prostate Cancer UK or St. Barnabas House via
https://grahamdennisgoacher.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020