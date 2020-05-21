|
HARRIS Graham Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on
9th May 2020 aged 69 years.
Loving husband of Julia, dear dad and step-dad to Brett, Max, Debbie and Colin. A much loved grandfather (Grumpy) to Shannon, Daniel, Sophie, Jameson,
Zac, Rowan, Leo & Leia.
Private family funeral will take place at the H. D. Tribe
Chapel, Broadwater, on Thursday 4th June 2020. Anyone
wishing to pay their respects to Graham, can do so in
Rogate Road at 1.30pm on Thursday 4th June 2020
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Any donations in his memory for Great Ormond
Street Hospital may be sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020