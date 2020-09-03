|
|
|
Molica-Franco Guiseppe "Joe" Aged 57,
sadly passed away unexpectedly whilst in
Turkey on Monday 10th of August 2020.
Joe worked and lived in Littlehampton,
his love of gorillas amused people when he'd drive around town with them in the back of his truck.
Joe lived in London for a time but returned to Littlehampton to help care for his sick parents some years ago, he liked living in the area and being by the sea,
it always felt like home to him.
Our Dad Joe was a much loved and sociable person
who loved nothing more than to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
He was a kind and caring person who always wanted to look after his family and help others in need.
Joe will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
Unfortunately due to Covid-19, we are limited to small numbers, a closed immediate family funeral service held at St Catherine's Church followed by a burial at Littlehampton Cemetery, Horsham Rd. at 12.15pm,
which will take place on the 9th of September 2020.
Anyone wishing to stand outside the cemetery are welcome to but are unfortunately unable to attend.
A wake will be held at Mead View from 2pm.
The funeral cars will drive through Littlehampton town before the service begins passing East Street about 10.30am for anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst the cortege passes by. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Joe are welcome going to Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice or Great Ormond Street Hospital both of which our Dad supported.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 3, 2020