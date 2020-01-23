Home

Harold Hanson

Harold Hanson Notice
HANSON Harold Passed away on the 13th January 2020,
aged 98.

He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 11.00 am on
Friday 7th February 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.

It was the family's request that
no black attire to be worn.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Harold's memory to Médecins Sans Frontières c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
