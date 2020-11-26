|
RATHBONE Harold Alfred
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 17th November 2020, aged 99.
Beloved husband of the late Vera.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10:30 a.m.
on Wednesday 2nd December 2020, at
The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Harold's memory to
Royal National Lifeboat Institution via
https://haroldrathbone.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020