STEDMAN Harold Gordon (Jim) Peacefully on 3rd April 2020, aged 97 years,
at Caer Gwent Care Home, Worthing.

Dearly loved husband of the late Muriel,
much loved father of Mervyn and David,
a dear father in law of Sally and Jill
and Grandpa to Russell, Kevin and Thomas.

A private family funeral service will be held
shortly due to the corona virus pandemic.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a
later date when circumstances allow.

Donations for Sussex Masonic Charities may
be sent c/o H D Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
