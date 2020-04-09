Home

DALMON
Harry

On March 28th 2020, very peacefully at
Gifford House with his family by his side.
A cherished and greatly loved father to Nigel,
Andy, Sandra and Sharon, unique father-in-law
to Stuart and Lara and much loved and cared for
by Nigel's partner Dawn. Loving and adored grandad to Nick, Chris and Stevie, and Karli,
Kalan, Nancy and Millie and Ryan and Kara,
and Adam and Daniel, also a proud
great grandad to too many to mention.
He will be so sadly missed but will stay in our hearts forever. We all loved you so much as did everyone that knew you. Now reunited with his beloved late wife Anne and little cat Cassie.
A private family funeral will take place on 16th April. A celebration and thanksgiving of Harry's
life will take place when conditions permit.
Donations in Harry's memory may be payable to Care for Veterans c/o H D Tribe Ltd.
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel. 01903 234516. Or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
