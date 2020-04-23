Home

Heather-Marie Grattan

Heather-Marie Grattan Notice
GRATTAN Heather-Marie Peacefully at her home
on the 4th April 2020.

Much loved partner of Andrew and
mother of Michelle and Tony.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Private funeral service. A service of celebration
will take place at a later date.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Heather-Marie's memory to Clymping Dog Sanctuary via
https://heather-mariegrattan.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
