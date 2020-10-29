Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Berggreen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Berggreen

Notice Condolences

Helen Berggreen Notice
BERGGREEN Helen Mary Patricia Passed away peacefully at
Worthing Hospital on the
8th October 2020, aged 76.
A much loved mother to
Lucy and Anne Marie and Granny
to Joshua and Lauren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions, the funeral service will be for close family only.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Helen's memory to
Cancer Research UK via
https://helenberggreen.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -