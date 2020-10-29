|
|
|
BERGGREEN Helen Mary Patricia Passed away peacefully at
Worthing Hospital on the
8th October 2020, aged 76.
A much loved mother to
Lucy and Anne Marie and Granny
to Joshua and Lauren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions, the funeral service will be for close family only.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Helen's memory to
Cancer Research UK via
https://helenberggreen.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020