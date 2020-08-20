Home

FERGUSON Henry Peacefully on 16th August 2020
at Worthing Hospital.

Dearly loved dad of Henry and Stephen, much loved grandad of Tristan, Amberley, Alexis and Layla.
Now reunited with his loving wife.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Friday 4th September 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.

For those who cannot attend, the service will be relayed live to the Goring Conservative Club.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Henry's memory to Alzheimer's Society via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
