PINCOTT Hetty
Peacefully, after a short illness,
on 3rd February 2020 aged 89 years.

The widow of Dick,
the much loved mum of Steve, Jeremy, Rob and Nick and a dearly loved nan and great-nan.
Funeral service on Friday 6th March at The Kent and Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells at 11.30 a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations to "The Stroke Association"
may be sent c/o
J. Kempster and Sons,
2-4, Albion Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, TN1 2PE
(tel: 01892-523131).
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
