Burtenshaw Ian Michael
(Buff) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on May 30th 2020, aged 65 years.
Beloved son of his mother Pamela.
Much loved by his sisters Lynn, Karen,
brother Jamie and partner Lisa
and all his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 3.00.p.m on
Friday 19th June at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.

Family flowers only please, if desired, donations
for the Dog's Trust Shoreham may be sent
c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd. Tel 753232
or donations can be made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020
