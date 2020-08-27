|
|
|
Knill - Jones Ian Russell Peacefully in the Beeches Nursing Home
on 20th August 2020 aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret and father to
Simon and Marian.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service on Tuesday 8th September at
St John the Divine Church, Ripley Road, 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if wished to the
Cats Protection League or St John the Divine
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel. 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 27, 2020