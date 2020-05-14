|
|
|
PADDINGTON Ian Passed away peacefully at
Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home,
on the 8th May 2020, aged 83.
Much loved husband of Judith,
dad to Sally, brother to Bruce and
grandad to Laura and Jonny.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m.
on Friday 15th May 2020, at The Gordon Chapel.
Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions,
the service will be for close family only.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Ian's memory to
Alzheimer's Research UK via
https://ianpaddington.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020