|
|
|
Pentecost Irene Elsie
'Dena' Sadly passed away at home with Barbara
and a friend by her side, on Friday 17th July 2020,
in her 95th year.
Reunited with her late husband Wally,
a wonderful mother to Barbara Roberts
and loyal friend to many over the years.
A private funeral will be held, no flowers by request,
but donations in Dena's memory to
The Donkey Sanctuary or
The Salvation Army, sent c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane,
Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020