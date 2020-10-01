Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Greenfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Greenfield

Notice Condolences

Iris Greenfield Notice
GREENFIELD Iris Hamilton Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 28th September 2020, aged 96.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Private funeral service,
due to current restrictions.

Immediate family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Iris's memory to Alzheimer's Society via
https://irisgreenfield.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -