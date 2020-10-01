|
|
|
GREENFIELD Iris Hamilton Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 28th September 2020, aged 96.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service,
due to current restrictions.
Immediate family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Iris's memory to Alzheimer's Society via
https://irisgreenfield.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020