Sanders Ivan Blair
(Sammi) Passed away peacefully on 1st January aged 82 years.
Husband of Pam, Father of Virginia, Carole & Gail and proud granddad and great granddad.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 21st January at Worthing Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in Ivan's memory may be made payable to either St Barnabas House
or Friend of Worthing Hospital and sent direct
to the charities.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020