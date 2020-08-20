|
GRAFTON Ivy Betty Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 7th August 2020, aged 87.
A much loved mum, nan and great-nan
to Dave, Donna, and the kids.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 4:00 p.m.
on Thursday 27th August 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Ivy's memory
to Chestnut Tree House via https://ivygrafton.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020