MATTHEWS Ivy Mary Passed away at
Country Lodge Nursing Home
on the 28th October 2020, aged 92.
A much loved mum and nan,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Wednesday 18th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Ivy's memory to
Cancer Research UK via
https://ivymarymatthews.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 5, 2020