James Bartlett Notice
BARTLETT James William
(Jim) Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2020
after a long illness.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Jan,
daughter, grandchildren and great grandson.
Rest in Peace.

Donations if desired, made payable to either,
Friends of St John the Baptist Church
or St Barnabas House may be sent to

A.G. Morriss Funeral Service,
125 Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 4HE
Tel: 01903 896776 or online at www.agmorrissfunerals.co.uk/funeral-
notices
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020
