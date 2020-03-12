|
HALSEY James Edward Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 28th February 2020, aged 83.
A much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on
Tuesday 24th March 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in James's memory to Bloodwise via https://jameshalsey.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020