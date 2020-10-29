|
|
|
MORRIS James
(known as Jim) Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 18th October 2020, aged 86 years.
He was much loved and will be very sadly
missed by his family and all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral
service will take place at Worthing Crematorium,
Kingswood Chapel on Friday, 6th November 2020
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Please email [email protected] for further details regarding arrangements for charitable donations in Jim's memory, if desired.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020