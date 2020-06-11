|
O'Neill James "Jim" Passed away peacefully on
1st June, aged 80 years.
Devoted and loving husband of Sue,
Father of Michelle & Phil and of the late Karen
& baby James and loving Grandfather.
He will be always in our hearts.
A private Funeral Service will
take place on Friday 12th June.
Family flowers only, but donations in
Jim's memory may be sent direct to
St Barnabas House, Titnore Lane,
Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to
F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020