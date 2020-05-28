Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Vines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vines

Notice Condolences

James Vines Notice
VINES James Harold "Jim" Sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th May.

Beloved husband to Pam
and perfect dad to Tracy, Sara and Janine.
He leaves behind his beautiful Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all the staff at
Elizabeth House for all their loving care.
He was adored.

He will be forever in our hearts.

Donations in Jim's memory can be made to either Cancer Research UK or The Alzheimer's Society
and may be sent c/o HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -