VINES James Harold "Jim" Sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th May.
Beloved husband to Pam
and perfect dad to Tracy, Sara and Janine.
He leaves behind his beautiful Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the staff at
Elizabeth House for all their loving care.
He was adored.
He will be forever in our hearts.
Donations in Jim's memory can be made to either Cancer Research UK or The Alzheimer's Society
and may be sent c/o HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020