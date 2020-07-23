Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wingfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wingfield

Notice Condolences

James Wingfield Notice
WINGFIELD James Liam Passed away unexpectedly on
the 19th July 2020, aged 39.

A beloved son of Graham and the late Margaret,
and nephew of Pam and Steve.

Private funeral service due to current restrictions.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in James's memory to
Campaign Against Living Miserably via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -