WINGFIELD James Liam Passed away unexpectedly on
the 19th July 2020, aged 39.
A beloved son of Graham and the late Margaret,
and nephew of Pam and Steve.
Private funeral service due to current restrictions.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in James's memory to
Campaign Against Living Miserably via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020