|
|
|
Gordine Janet Sadly passed away on 10th June at home.
Janet was a beloved wife of Trevor, the much loved mother of Matthew, Nick and Melanie and loving and caring grandmother to Sonny, Monty and Anya and dependable sister to Jill.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service on 26th June at 11am
at Worthing Crematorium, dress optional.
Flowers from family only,
if desired donations to St Barnabas Hospice
c/o H.D Tribe, Broadwater BN14 8HU.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020